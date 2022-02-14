Coast Guard rescues 4 from life raft near St. Petersburg

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard saved four boaters 69 miles off the coast of St. Petersburg after their boat went down Monday morning.

The Coast Guard said its 7th District command center watchstanders got a distress signal from the sinking fishing vessel named “Right Stuff” before the four people on board abandoned ship.

According to a USCG report, the boat sank approximately 69 miles west of St. Pete.

A helicopter crew saved the boaters, who were on a life raft after abandoning the vessel. The rescue crew lifted the survivors onto the helicopter and took them to Air Station Clearwater to meet first responders.

“This event highlights the importance of having proper survival gear and the thorough preparation by the crew of the vessel,” said, Lt. Cmdr. Jason Maddux, Jayhawk helicopter pilot at Air Station Clearwater. “Having lifejackets, and a liferaft was critical for the survival of these four individuals.”

A good Samaritan vessel also got the distress beacon and stayed on scene in case the rescue crew needed help, according to the Coast Guard.