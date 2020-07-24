LIVE NOW /
Coast Guard makes two rescues from boat before it goes under in St. Pete

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a commercial fisherman who was clinging to a cooler in the Gulf of Mexico after his boat capsized, days after evacuating a boy and his father from the same vessel.

The agency sent a helicopter crew to the area off Florida on Thursday morning and found 48-year-old Robert Heart clinging to a cooler in 3 to 4-foot seas.

A rescue swimmer helped bring Heart into the helicopter. He was taken to Tampa for a medical evaluation.

A Coast Guard cutter responded to the same boat the day before, evacuating a 15-year-old boy and his father.

Now the agency is investigating what went wrong.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

