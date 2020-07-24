Coast Guard makes two rescues from boat before it goes under in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a commercial fisherman who was clinging to a cooler in the Gulf of Mexico after his boat capsized, days after evacuating a boy and his father from the same vessel.

The agency sent a helicopter crew to the area off Florida on Thursday morning and found 48-year-old Robert Heart clinging to a cooler in 3 to 4-foot seas.

Coast Guard

A rescue swimmer helped bring Heart into the helicopter. He was taken to Tampa for a medical evaluation.

A Coast Guard cutter responded to the same boat the day before, evacuating a 15-year-old boy and his father.

Now the agency is investigating what went wrong.

