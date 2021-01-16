Coast Guard helps rescue woman, 2 dogs from boat taking on water near Shell Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg crew helped rescue a woman and two dogs from a boat that was taking on water.

The Coast Guard said a call came in Saturday from the vessel’s operator that the 32-foot boat was taking on water near Shell Key.

“Our crews are highly trained to assist boaters in distress despite the weather conditions,” said Capt. Matthew A. Thompson, the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg commander. “We’re happy we were able to bring that person back home safely but want to remind the public to exercise extreme caution when out on the water.”

After rescuing the woman and dogs, the Coast Guard crew was able to get the boat back to the Tierra Verde marina.

