ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard helped get four people whose boat was taking on water earlier today.

According to the Coast Guard, the incident happened about 12 miles west of Bean Point around 2:36 p.m.

Once the Coast Guard arrived on the scene, they removed three people from the boat and helped dewater the vessel.

As crews began dewatering the boat, the captain of the vessel made their way to Coquina boat ramp where the boat was trailered.

No injuries reported.