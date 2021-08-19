Coast Guard crews return to Clearwater following Haiti rescue operations

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Coast Guard crews are returning to Clearwater Thursday after providing support to Haiti following Saturday’s deadly earthquake.

According to the Coast Guard, over the last few days, crews have helped save 83 people, sent more than a hundred relief personnel, and dropped off 6,800 pounds of disaster and relief supplies.

They’ve also assisted hundreds of other people in those hardest-hit areas, but there’s still so much more that needs to happen to help the people of Haiti and the Haitian government.

Right now, hospitals are at full capacity, landslides are cutting off rural roads and it’s estimated as many as 30,000 people are homeless.

Coast Guard aircrews are expected to return at 8 p.m.

Aircrews from Clearwater will replace those who were previously deployed in Haiti to continue rescue operations.