Coast Guard and Good Samaritan rescue 3 fishermen off Egmont Key

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coast Guard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— A Good Samaritan and the Coast Guard rescued three fishermen Wednesday after their boat capsized approximately 45 miles west off Egmont Key.

According to a news release, the agency got word that a 38-foot fishing vessel had capsized in the vicinity of Egmont Key just before 10 P.M. Wednesday.

While the boat crew was en route, a Good Samaritan was able to rescue the three fishermen.

“The quick and selfless actions of the American Pride crew saved three lives today,” said Capt. Matthew Thompson, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg commander.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss