CLEARWATER. Fla. (WFLA) — A helicopter crew with the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater medically evacuated a man on a boat suffering from severe stomach pain on Saturday.

According to the Coast Guard, the 44-year-old man was on Skyfall, a motor vessel, around 250 miles northeast of Nassau when he began experiencing the pain. A duty flight surgeon recommended the medevac.

The Clearwater helicopter aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew deployed 495 miles from Air Station Clearwater to the vessel.

The man was taken to receive emergency medical care in Nassau.

“Coordination between the motor vessel, district watchstanders, our aircrew and the U.S. and Bahamas emergency operation centers ensured the timely and successful execution of the medevac,” said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Andzelik, Coast Guard Seventh District command center watchstander. “This display of our crew’s exceptional capabilities shows just how important it is to have a communication device on your vessel. We recommend having a properly working marine VHF radio, a well-charged cellphone in a waterproof case and a properly registered EPIRB and PLB on board.”