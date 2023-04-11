CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Brian Aungst, Sr. was sworn in Tuesday as Mayor of Clearwater with 11 months left to serve his predecessor’s term.

Aungst was nominated by the city council after former Mayor Frank Hibberd abruptly resigned at a meeting on March 20. His resignation was official the following day.

“We’re going to work together as a council to move the city forward,” the new mayor told 8 On Your Side following his swearing-in at a special called meeting.

Hibberd resigned following a disagreement with other council members over fiscal priorities, namely a debate over whether or not to build a new Clearwater city hall building and at what expense.

“I think a city like Clearwater needs and deserves a city hall. I don’t think we need a $90 million one and I don’t think there’s much of a sentiment for that but I think we can come to some sort of compromise and build one at a reasonable price,” Aungst added.

Aungst previously served as mayor from 1999-2005, during which he oversaw the building of the main library building in which the council currently meets. He also oversaw the completion of the ballpark used by the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training. He says he wants to continue moving the city forward during his short, appointed term.

“We’ll just move forward in the best interest of the citizens depending on what we have to deal with,” he added.