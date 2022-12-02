CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police said they are looking for a woman who they believe set her own house on fire.

A release said Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater police responded to a fire on South Evergreen Avenue just before noon Thursday.

No people were injured, but two cats were killed in the fire, according to officials. A dog was also said to be missing.

The home itself sustained severe damage. Videos showed damage to the home’s exterior after firefighters put the fire out.

Investigators said they determined that Devon Childers, 26, was the one who allegedly set the fire on purpose. Childers lived at the home prior to the fire.

If you know where she is or have information on the case, call 727-562-4080.