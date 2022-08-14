INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman was accused of berating employees at an Indian Rocks Beach ice cream shop, flipping them off, stealing their tips and hitting the owner with the empty tip jar.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Michelle Haag, 55, entered the Tropical Ice Cream at around 9:20 p.m. on July 27 and began cursing at the workers and flipping them off.

Deputies said Haag took approximately $50 out of a plastic tip jar and hit the store’s owner on the head with it.

The sheriff’s office said the alleged battery took place in front of several customers.

Haag was arrested on August 13 and charged with felony battery, petit theft and disorderly conduct. An updated mugshot was not available at the time of publishing.