Clearwater woman steals from man working on grandmother’s home

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man on a job ended up losing money and calling the police when someone stole his wallet out of his car.

For Benny Rivera, a simple job for a friend’s rental property turned out to be a complicated day.

“I went like this, and I left the wallet just like that. Closed the glove box. Grabbed the tools, closed the door,” explains Rivera, a maintenance worker by trade.

He remembers hitting the lock button twice on his car’s key fob on Sunday when he went to change a breaker in the attic of a home on the 800 block of Howard Street in Clearwater. He left his bag on the back porch visible from where he worked in the attic.

“I had opened my bag, grabbed a few tools that I needed and I did just like this. I had it just like that,” he remembers.

Clearwater police say it was his keys on top of the bag that Lenia Shanese Williams grabbed and used to unlock Rivera’s car and take his wallet out of the glove box. He called police and they investigated. Rivera says that’s when the 19-year-old Williams came clean.

“I left for a couple of minutes. I talked to the police officer. I came back in and the wallet is sitting on the table,” he says.

Detectives say Williams admitted to spending some of the one hundred dollars in cash she found in the wallet at a local convenience store. Rivera was able to get most everything in his wallet back.

“Which I’m glad you know, that it all worked out. I’m not glad that the girl went to jail. I don’t wish any ill will on anybody,” says Rivera.

Lenia Williams is facing a felony charge of burglary.