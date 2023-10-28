PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old Clearwater woman suffered serious injuries after being cut off by a motorist while driving on I-275 Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 12:02 p.m., FHP said the woman was traveling south on I-275 when she was cut off near mile marker 17.

FHP said she swerved to the left, into the median, and collided with a concrete traffic barrier, overturning several times before coming to a stop in an outside lane.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information was released.