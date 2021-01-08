Clearwater woman rips Trump flag off car, assaults passenger with can of dog food, deputies say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater woman allegedly flew into a rage when she saw a Trump flag on the back of a car Thursday as political tensions boiled over the nation following Wednesday’s violence in Washington.

Ashley Limbert, 44, is facing multiple charges stemming from an alleged road rage incident Thursday, including simple battery and throwing a deadly missle into an occupied vehicle.

According to an affidavit, Limbert was angered by a car that was waving a Trump flag in the area of State Road 580 and U.S. Highway 19. Deputies said she threw a paper cup at the car, then got out of her vehicle and chucked a can of dog food at the other car, hitting a window.

Deputies said Limbert walked toward the car’s passenger, the driver’s father, and was behaving aggressively. The report did not mention when or why the man got out of the car, but he ended up pushing her out of the way, and when her aggression continued, he pinned her to the ground, authorities said.

Deputies said Limbert began biting and scratching the man’s leg. Then she picked up the can of dog food and threw it at his head, hitting him.

At some point during the incident, she ripped up the flag and bent the flagpole, deputies said. The damage was about $50.

Limbert was arrested Thursday for criminal mischief, simple battery and throwing a deadly missile into an occuppied vehicle.

LATEST STORIES: