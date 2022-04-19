CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman faces a child abuse charge after police said she left her 3-year-old child in the car while she went into a Whole Foods.

Clearwater police said 29-year-old Federica Tolu pulled into a Whole Foods on U.S. Highway 19 North on Sunday. Upon arrival, she rolled up all four windows up, shut the car off and went inside without the child.

The child was left in the car for 15 minutes before emergency personnel got there, according to police. The child’s skin was “red and clammy to the touch” the affidavit said.

Police said Tolu told them “she thought she could leave any child in a vehicle unattended for any length of time.”

The Department of Children and Families was also on scene.