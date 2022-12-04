CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Sunday morning.

Clearwater police said they were called to a crash at the intersection of US-19 and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Police said Hannah Ray, 28, was heading west in a Toyota Prius when she turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcycle slammed into the car.

The motorcyclist was identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Conner of Clearwater. He was rushed to Morton Plant Hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Officers said Ray showed signs of impairment after the crash and was arrested. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a DUI manslaughter charge, but has since been released.