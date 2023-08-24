CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The 73-year-old woman killed by lightning in Clearwater Wednesday evening has been identified as Kathleen Carrick.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue officials say the incident happened on the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard at the Bayside Gardens IV condominiums.

According to officials, Carrick’s body was found on a sidewalk not too far from her apartment. A tourist walking back from dinner saw the victim and called the police.

“We don’t know where she was going or what she was doing but simply going from her residence to her car and that short trip cost her, her life,” said Rob Shaw, a Clearwater Fire & Rescue spokesperson.

8 On Your Side spoke to one of Carrick’s neighbors about the tragedy.

“I just saw her around the complex; she would go to the pool sometimes,” said Allison Conti, the victim’s neighbor. “Very nice all of the interactions I had with her.”

The National Lightning Safety Council reports Carrick’s death is the 10th confirmed lightning death nationwide this year and the third in Florida.