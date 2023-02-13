CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked a man and hit him with his car, according to police.

An arrest affidavit from the Clearwater Police Department said at about 7:10 a.m., the victim was coming back home after a night out.

As he pulled into his driveway, he was attacked by Margaret Ann Rafferty, 33, of Clearwater who “jumped inside the car and began to punch and scratch the [victim] several times on his face, arms, back, and chest,” according to police.

The victim tried to leave the car to stop getting attacked, but he left the car running. That’s when police say Rafferty got into the driver’s seat and hit the victim with his own car.

Police said the victim suffered some bruises, road rash, and scratches, which led to him being taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

According to the affidavit, the defendant told police she “never drove a car nor did the altercation become physical.” She also said she did not remember what happened.

Rafferty was booked on charges of domestic battery and aggravated battery with a vehicle.