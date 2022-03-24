PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman who turned 100 years old got a heartfelt surprise Thursday from the Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire & Rescue, and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard.

Police officers and firefighters held a brief surprise birthday parade for the woman, who was joined by family and friends at her Clearwater home.

Despite the rain, first responders turned out in number to celebrate. Police cars and fire trucks lined the quiet neighborhood honking their horns and flashing their sirens as they drove by the home.

In a video shared with 8 On Your Side, a letter addressed to the woman from Mayor Hibbard read, “On behalf of the entire city council and the entire city, I am honored to be able to extend to you birthday greetings as you celebrate with your family and friends on this milestone occasion.”

“Your life inspires many and your strength resonates with all who gather to celebrate you,” the letter continued. “Congratulations and happy 100th birthday.”