Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

Clearwater woman featured on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ shares her experience being on the show

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay woman got the opportunity to show off her powerful voice to the millions of people who tune in to watch NBC’s “The Voice.”

St. Petersburg’s Khalea Lynee stopped by News Channel 8 to share her experience on the hit TV show with 8 On Your Side’s David Espinosa Hall.

Although her time on “The Voice” is over with, she plans to continue her singing career in the local area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss