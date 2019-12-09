Clearwater woman featured on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ shares her experience being on the show

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay woman got the opportunity to show off her powerful voice to the millions of people who tune in to watch NBC’s “The Voice.”
St. Petersburg’s Khalea Lynee stopped by News Channel 8 to share her experience on the hit TV show with 8 On Your Side’s David Espinosa Hall.
Although her time on “The Voice” is over with, she plans to continue her singing career in the local area.
