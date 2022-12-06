PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire was arrested Tuesday, according to authorities.

Clearwater Public Safety said 26-year-old Devon Childers, who lived at 1340 South Evergreen Avenue in Clearwater, intentionally set her house on fire just before noon on Thursday, Dec. 1.

There were no reported injuries to humans, however, one cat was found dead at the scene and another cat and a dog remained missing. Authorities said the house sustained serious damage in the blaze.

Childers was located days later at a motel in St. Petersburg. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of first-degree arson and two counts of cruelty to animals.

Authorities have yet to say why or how Childers set the home on fire. An investigation is ongoing.