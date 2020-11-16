Clearwater woman arrested after 7-year-old boy found unresponsive

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department arrested a woman for child neglect Sunday after the death of her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son.

Detectives determined Kyrie Gordon had been unresponsive for 12 hours before 33-year-old Shantay Belcher called police.

According to the police department, Belcher called 911 from an apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 8:45 a.m. She called to report that her boyfriend’s son, Kyrie, was unresponsive.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded and attempted to revive the boy, but he was pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital shortly after 10 a.m.

Detectives determined that the boy had been unresponsive for 12 hours while Belcher did not seek help. She allegedly put the unresponsive boy in a bathtub and left him in cold water while checking on him a couple of times overnight.

After the boy remained unresponsive, Belcher reportedly called the boy’s father, who was at work, around 8 a.m. Police said she did not call 911 until the father came home shortly after.

Detectives said Belcher could not explain why she didn’t summon medical help right away.

