CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman was arrested on New Year’s Eve after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.

An arrest affidavit filed by the Largo Police Department said Haley Justine Gayheart, 29, of Clearwater stole a total of $28,915 from an unidentified employer.

Police said Gayheart used her employer’s payroll accounts and QuickBooks to pay herself large amounts of unearned wages along with her regular pay.

The suspect was also accused of stealing multiple checks from her employer and writing them out to her mother.

“This is all substantiated by subpoenas this officer obtained for the defendant’s bank records with Wells Fargo,” the affidavit said.

Gayheart was charged with scheme to defraud ($20,000-$50,000) and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.