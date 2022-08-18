TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 75-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a bicyclist in Clearwater, police said.

Police said they responded to a hit-and-run crash on Myrtle Avenue and Jones Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the bicyclist with serious injuries.

The 51-year-old was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where they are listed in critical condition, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the vehicle in the crash, saying it could be a Toyota or Hyundai with a damaged hood. They said the vehicle was likely missing a hubcap.

Police said they identified the driver as Grace Hunter after someone recognized the car and contacted them.

Hunter was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a license suspended or revoked causing serious bodily injury, then booked into a Pinellas County jail and released on a $20,000 bond.