Clearwater wife continues to look for husband’s killer in 20-year-old cold case

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The family of Clarence Bolden tells 8 On Your Side they know someone, somewhere out there knows something, and they’re hoping that person will call Clearwater police with a tip to solve this murder mystery.

Andrea Bolden is seeking justice for her husband, and she’ll never stop.

“I’m still standing. You’re not going to get away with it. It was my husband, my daughter’s father. I’m standing strong, and I’m going to fight for justice, 20 years and I want you,” she said.

It was early February 2002 when Andrea’s husband, 37-year-old Clarence Bolden, sat at a neighborhood poker game with friends. No one ever expected the night would end in murder at the hands of a masked gunman.

Police say that gunman charged inside the home located in the 1700 block of Fulton Street in Clearwater, demanding money on the poker table.

“Whoever took a dear husband, a great father, a good family man, a community man, I’m sitting waiting, I’m still standing,” Bolden said.

The couple has one daughter, Tyra, who spoke about her father Monday night.

“He lives on inside me, he’s not really gone. That’s how it is, he’s in me,” she said.

Clarence’s wife says she’s thought about the case more times than she can count over the last two decades.

“I’ve thought a lot, but I pray more than I think. Someone knows something,” she said.

If you know anything about this case, even if you think it’s the smallest detail, it could be the tip that solves a 20-year-old cold case and gives the Bolden family the closure they desperately need.