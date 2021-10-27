Clearwater water main break puts boil water notice in effect, some with low or no water pressure, officials say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Utility crews are on scene following a water main break in Clearwater.

According to city of Clearwater officials, construction crews working in Coachman Park accidentally struck a water main, causing low and no water pressure for customers on Clearwater Beach, Island Estates, Sand Key, and in some downtown locations.

Due to low water pressure as a result of the water main break, a precautionary boil water notice is in effect for water customers in Island Estates, Clearwater Beach, and parts of Sand Key. It has been determined that downtown customers are not affected by this break.

Residents are advised to boil water that will be used for drinking or cooking for a period of one minute, for at least the next two days to make sure that the water is safe. Showers are safe to take; just be sure not to drink the water. Ice machines may contain ice that was made after the break was repaired, so it might be best to toss it out.

