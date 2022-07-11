CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater Uber driver was arrested after police said he kept a rider’s lost phone for not tipping him.

The Clearwater Police Department arrested Andrei Zablotckii on a grand theft (more than $750 but less than $5,000) charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, Zablotckii had the rider’s lost Samsung Galazy S9 phone and told the rider he would not give it back to them until they paid him $200.

When the rider paid him the money, he allegedly still refused to return the phone.

Police said after the victim called them, Zablotckii dropped the phone off at a hotel and told the victim where to get it.

After he was arrested, police said Zablotckii admitted to keeping the phone because he was upset he didn’t get a tip after “making more stops than the original ride called for.”