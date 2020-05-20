Clearwater to hold lottery for summer camp enrollment

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Clearwater will be offering limited-capacity summer camps June 8 through Aug. 7.

New safety precautions will be in place to keep children and staff safe.

Those precautions include assigning a staff member for a group of nine campers that will stay with the same group all day, daily wellness checks of staff and campers and eliminating field trips or large gatherings.

With spaces being limited, the city will be holding a lottery for camp spaces beginning May 27.

Clearwater residents, local business owners and city employees will get priority in the lottery.

Lottery forms can be found at myclearwaterparks.com/camps and will be collected May 19-25.

The lottery will be held May 27and parents will be notified starting May 28.

Countryside Recreation Center, the Long Center, Morningside Recreation Complex:

Ages 5 (completed kindergarten) to 12

June 8-Aug. 7

8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Participants must sign up for the entire 9-week camp. There are no weekly

options.

$700 for those paying upfront for the whole summer or $80 per week with $160

due at registration.

A limited number of scholarships are available for those who qualify.

Ross Norton Recreation Center: