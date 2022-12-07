CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Clearwater teenagers were arrested after police said they spray painted racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic messages on vehicles.

Police said the teens, both 16, were arrested Wednesday.

Detectives said the incidents happened over the weekend on Turtle Brook Drive, Coachmakers Lane and on Stag Run.

Investigators said car windows were shattered in some cases and a tire was punctured in another. They also said racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti was spray-painted on vehicles in multiple cases.

“What these two bigots did were serious crimes that will affect their future school and professional goals,” said Police Chief Dan Slaughter. “There is no place for this kind of hate-filled behavior in our community. I’d like to thank our detectives for getting to the bottom of these senseless crimes as quickly as they did.”

Police said both teens will be charged with criminal mischief, burglary and petit theft in the Clearwater cases. A hate-crime enhancement will be added to the charges.

Investigators said there were also cases in the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and Tarpon Springs.