Clearwater Target among 25 stores selected to have new Disney store within store

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater residents have been chosen as the lucky few to have their own trip to Disney at their local Target!

This comes after Target and Disney recently announced a new partnership where a Disney Store will be found inside select Target’s nationwide starting this October.

The store is located at 2747 Gulf to Bay Boulevard. Items will range in price from $2 – $200, with many items under $20.

Many items including toys, clothing, and other items available for sale have only been available at Disney retail locations.

