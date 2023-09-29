CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl while working as a tailor in Belleair Bluffs.

Petru Veresan, 72, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious

molestation and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct, according to a release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Veresan is the owner of Peter’s Tailor Shop, located at 778 Indian Rocks Road in Belleair Bluffs. A 14-year-old girl told deputies Veresan inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions at the shop and made comments about wanting to have sex with her, according to PCSO.

“The victim told detectives that these incidents did not just occur while Veresan was tailoring her clothing,” PCSO said.

When Veresan was interviewed by detectives, he admitted to “possibly” touching the girl, the news release stated. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case, or believes they may be a victim, is asked to contact Detective Kara Yakes at (727) 582-6611 or by email at kyakes@pcsonet.com.