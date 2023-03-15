Related Video: 1 hurt in shooting at Clearwater surf shop

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The man shot during an argument at a Clearwater surf shop has died in the hospital, police announced on Wednesday.

In a news release, the Clearwater Police Department identified the victim as 22-year-old Rodney Sweeney, who lived in Largo.

“Many of our detectives and officers are working non-stop to find the killer and hold him accountable,” Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter said. “Detectives have interviewed dozens of witnesses and leveraged the technology investments made to ensure people who commit senseless violence are captured and prosecuted.”

Clearwater police officers responded to the Surf Style store at 315 South Gulfview Blvd. just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Shots rang out on the shop’s second floor during an argument, police said.

Persons of interest (Clearwater Police Department)

Officers are still searching for three persons of interest connected to the shooting. Anyone who recognizes them in the photos above is asked to call (727) 562-4242.

Clearwater police said officers will “continue to have an increased presence” along Clearwater Beach as spring break season ramps up.

“We want everyone to feel safe when they come to the beach, or anywhere in Clearwater,” Slaughter said. “While violent crime is lower in Clearwater than other places, unfortunately it is not completely immune to the increase in violent crime being seen across the country.”