Clearwater stabbing suspect turns himself in, girlfriend also facing charges

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – After two days on the run, Clearwater police report that 33-year old Jarvis Miles has turned himself in.

He’s now facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing at the Sunset Lounge on Sunset Point Road in Clearwater. Investigators have also arrested Miles’ girlfriend, Angela Brandes, charging her with accessory after the fact to murder.

Detectives say there was a large brawl at closing time on Tuesday morning. Police spokesman Rob Shaw describes it as an all-out melee.

“People were picking up pool cues, using them as weapons,” said Shaw. “Somebody was throwing ashtrays, someone was throwing pool balls. One of the men involved pulled a gun and points it at somebody.”

The victim, identified as 32-year old Samir Dauti, was at the bar but wasn’t involved in the fight. He stepped in trying to break it up.

“That’s when the individual who has the knife apparently doesn’t like that,” said Shaw. “So he takes the knife, goes up to the individual, and punches him once and then he reaches out and stabs him in the chest. “

Miles fled the scene. Paramedics rushed Dauti to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Miles is now in custody being held without bond. Police say Brandes provided him with money and transportation to avoid arrest, and that’s why she is now facing charges.

Dauti worked at Bro’s Pizza and Bar in Largo. A number of employees have commented on social media about their loss.

One employee told 8 On Your Side, she is heartbroken and missing a dear friend. A manager asked employees not to comment on camera until after his funeral on Friday, out of respect for the family.