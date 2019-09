CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Power crews are currently on the scene in Clearwater where a car crashed into a power pole, causing several power lines to go down into the road.

The crash caused all lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard to close between McMullen Booth Road and Hampton Road. However, the roads have now been opened by police, according to an 8 On Your Side crew who is at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.