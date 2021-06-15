Clearwater sex offender arrested for being naked on beach, said he had permission

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested a man Monday morning for being naked at a public beach, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit states that city employees saw Allan Stuart Voelpel, 64, lying naked on the beach near Lifeguard Tower No. 7.

The officer who responded to the scene approached Voelpel as he was lying on his side and saw that his genitals were exposed. At the time, several civilians were able to see Voelpel in this state.

After being read his rights by police, Voelpel admitted to being naked but was given permission to do so, saying he was wearing a shirt but no pants.

Voelpel is a registered sex offender, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He was convicted in 2001 for exposing himself to a minor.