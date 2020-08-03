City of Clearwater seeking muralists for six downtown locations

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Clearwater’s Community Redevelopment Agency is seeking artists to design and paint a series of murals on public and private properties throughout Downtown Clearwater.

In partnership with the Clearwater Public Art and Design Program, the call to artists is phase two of the Downtown Clearwater Mural Program, “a large-scale public art program that aims to create a high-quality public realm which weaves art and culture into the fabric of everyday life.”

Applications are open for artists from Aug. 1 – Sept. 1, 2020 with finalists being notified by Sept. 18.

The stipend for each mural will range from $5,000 – $20,000 depending on the size and complexity of the artwork with murals being completed by Jan. 31, 2021.

For more information on how you can apply click here.