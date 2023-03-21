CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater sanitation worker was hospitalized after he was hit by a car on Tuesday.

Clearwater police and fire departments responded to the crash along N. MLK Jr. Ave. at Eldridge Street at 7:30 a.m.

The sanitation worker was helping a garbage truck back out onto N. MLK Jr. Ave. when he was hit by vehicle in the southbound lanes. He was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries.

MLK Jr. Ave. is closed in both direction as authorities investigate the incident.