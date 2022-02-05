Clearwater Sailing Community Center hosts national competition

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — This year, Clearwater Beach hosted the 2022 West Marine U.S. Open Sailing Series. More than 170 athletes from all over the world trained all year long to compete in different sailing categories, but it’s more than just a competition, the stakes are high.

“In 2024, for these athletes that we’re watching today, we will host their world championship which is their ticket to the Olympics. So it’s that important, the Olympics being the goal of all we’re doing here,” said Fairlie Brinkley, principal race officer.

Going to the Olympics is a long-time goal for kite surfers like Markus Edegrann.

“We fly the kite and we’ve got a board with a hydrofoil underneath that kind of lifts us out of the water and lets us reach some pretty cool speeds about 45 miles per hour or so,” he said.

Edegrann said watching the Beijing Winter Olympics has him pumped up for his turn.

“I’ve caught a little bit of it. Obviously, just a little bit busy this weekend but looking forward to watching that and hopefully I can be there one day as well.”

He’s currently leading in a kite boarding category for this competition.

“Holding on to the lead for now,” Edegrann said. “So I’m set up pretty well for the last day. Actually, last year I was here and got injured so it’ll be good to put it together this year and keep pushing forward.”

Races will resume Sunday at 10 a.m. at Sand Key Park.