Clearwater residents want to catch mail thief

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Someone has made the naughty list this year.

Clearwater residents say there’s a thief going around stealing letters and cards from mailboxes.

“I think for the first time in forever we get our cards out on time,” said Josh Blauch. He lives just off Lake Shore Lane and Curlew Road.

Neighbors say this Grinch is ruining the season of giving by taking what’s not his.

“Sure enough about 12 of them, Christmas cards with our family portraits and stuff went out to friends and family and they took those thinking there might be something in them,” Blauch said.

Surveillance video caught a white four-door sedan drive up to at least one home; the driver hops out and empties the mailbox, then jumps back in his car and drives away.

“They seem to be targeting mailboxes with flags up, like hey, there’s something to get sent out, and target those more than ones without,” Blauch said.

One street over, another theft happens.

“My wife got a notice through the Ring doorbell system that there was someone in the neighborhood stealing from people’s mailboxes, and unfortunately, they hit us as well,” said David Blake.

Other neighbors are reporting and seeing similar videos on their home cameras.

“Disbelief. A feeling of violation. Kind of an uneasiness too that somebody would come up to your mailbox like that and do such a thing,” Blake said.

As residents share their video with Clearwater police, they’re asking for help identifying the car and driver.

“People that do this kind of stuff around the holidays are a different level of just messing with someone. It’s just not right. I’m hoping they can get someone,” Blauch said.

If you happen to recognize the car or driver in the video, please call Clearwater police.

LATEST STORIES: