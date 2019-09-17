Clearwater rehab center employee accused of sexually battering multiple patients

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A certified nursing assistant at a rehabilitation facility in Clearwater was arrested after he allegedly admitted to sexually battering multiple patients.

Police said he apologized in a letter, in which he admitted to having a fetish for older woman in his care.

Falo Kane, 32, faces four counts of sexual battery (physically helpless).

According to the arrest reports, Kane works at an undisclosed facility in Clearwater. The incidents occurred at two different facilities between 2016 and September 2019.

In May of 2016, Kane was accused of sexually assaulting a disabled stroke patient. The victim told him to stop several times, but he continued to touch her inappropriately and forced her to touch him as well, the arrest report states.

The next case happened in August 2016. Police said Kane sexually assaulted a patient for five to ten minutes while he was changing her diaper and continued when she asked him to stop. Then he allegedly forced the victim to perform oral sex on him, causing her to gag.

On two occasions between March 25, 2019 and March 26, Kane approached a patient in a wheelchair, lifted up her shirt and fondled her breasts. He tried to force her to perform oral sex on him, but she would not open her mouth, the affidavit stated.

The final incident happened on Sept. 5.

Detectives said Kane made another woman in a wheelchair perform oral sex on him. She told investigators it was not consensual and she felt disgusted after the fact.

Kane later apologized to the victims in a letter, which explained that he had a fetish for older woman in his care.

Investigators suspect there could be more victims.

8 On Your Side has reached out to the rehabilitation facilities for comment.

