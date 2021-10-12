Clearwater program offers residents 50% discount on parking

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Clearwater has launched a new program through the Park Mobile app that will cut residents’ parking fees in half.

Through the program, qualified residents can get a 50% discount on parking fees anywhere in the city. Drivers must live in the City of Clearwater and have their vehicle registered to an address within city limits.

To register, drivers should visit myclearwater.com/parking or https://tocite.net/clearwaterfl/portal and create an account. Once their account is created, drivers will need to provide their vehicle registration, Florida driver’s license and two other proof of residence:

A current voter’s identification card showing the “CITY” as “CW”.

Any utility bill less than 30 days old that shows your name and a city of Clearwater address as the service address. This can be an electric, telephone, water or cable bill.

A current tax bill or notice in your name showing a city of Clearwater address.

A notarized or registered deed, mortgage or lease showing your name as the owner or occupant at that city of Clearwater address.

A notarized statement from an adult relative that you are a full-time resident in their home and any other two proofs from above showing that their home is in the city of Clearwater.

Mail with postmark less than 30 days old, showing a city of Clearwater address.

The offer will be valid for one year, then ParkMobile will review the account to confirm continued residency.

“The residents have been telling us they felt like the parking rates were getting too high and pricing them out, in favor of the tourists,” said Parking Manager Jeremy Alleshouse. “We want the residents of Clearwater to know we’re listening, and we hope this new program shows how much we want our residents to be included in what is going on in downtown and at the beach.”

For more information about the program, visit myclearwater.com/parking or parkmobile.io.