Clearwater police warn residents after string of car burglaries

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) – Clearwater police are warning residents after a recent string of car burglaries happening at local parks.

“We had 4 on Monday and 4 on Wednesday,” Clearwater Police spokesperson Rob Shaw said.

Police are investigating cases at the Eddie C Moore Complex, the Crest Lake Dog Park, and Glen Oaks Park where vehicle windows were smashed and valuable items were stolen.

“The suspects know you are away from your car for an hour or two and they will look inside and see anything of value and if they do, they will smash the window and grab whatever they want and be gone,” added Shaw.

8 On Your Side spoke with Missy Secore, who had her SUV broken into on Wednesday while she was at Crest Lake Dog Park.

“They opened the center console pulled everything out, opened the glove box went through it, stuff was scattered everywhere,” Missy Secore said.

Fortunately, she said nothing valuable was taken, as her purse or wallet was not in her car. However, two other vehicles in the same parking area were not as lucky.

“The two other girls had their purses hidden under the seats and they got in there and go all their purses credit cards and got their good stuff,” Secore added.

Clearwater police said after the burglaries, a woman was seen at local drug stores using the stolen credit cards.

“They would go right from the scene of the crime to a local CVS or Walgreens and charges hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise to the card,” Shaw said.

Police are now encouraging residents to be cautious and protect themselves.

“Before you leave the house go ahead and secure your purse or wallet or whatever it might be in the trunk, don’t do it when you are at the park. And don’t leave anything thing of any value on the seat or on the floorboard,” Shaw added.

If you have any information on the recent car burglaries you are asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.