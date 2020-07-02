Clearwater police warn it’s illegal to set off certain fireworks in city

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department has a warning to city residents regarding Fourth of July fireworks: just because you can buy it doesn’t mean you can set it off.

This year, the state of Florida changed its rules and now allows fireworks to be purchased legally on the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. But a number of municipalities haven’t changed the rules on what you can and can’t set off in city limits.

The police department posted this on Facebook:

Clearwater Fire Marshal James Warman wishes people would avoid consumer fireworks altogether.

“We know people are going to use consumer fireworks. We would prefer not,” said Warman. “We know the kind of injuries we see annually, usually burns, finger, leg, hand injuries.”

But generally, people don’t avoid them. William Quintero runs the TNT tent in the Walmart parking lot on East Bay Drive in unincorporated Pinellas County. He knows he’s going to be busy starting on Friday.

“By the third, it’s going to blow up. By the fourth, we’ll be sold out,” said Quintero. “We’ll be sold out.”

Matt Beliveau visited the TNT stand and is planning a trip out of town for the holiday. He says he was interested in the tamer variety of fireworks.

“We just got some fountains, and we were just looking for something small because the kids are going out of town visiting family,” said Beliveau. “And they have some property up there to shoot off fireworks. “

