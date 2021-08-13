Clearwater police: Suspect in custody after woman found dead in car

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect is now in custody after Clearwater police say a woman’s body was found in a car.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, a report of a shooting came in just after 3 p.m. Friday from the area of Otten Street and Weston Drive.

Ten minutes later, a woman’s body was found inside a vehicle in the 1700 block of Townsend Street, police say.

The police department announced around 7:30 p.m. a suspect was in custody.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.