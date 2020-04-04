Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday during coronavirus pandemic

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police went all out to make a boy’s 6th birthday memorable all without violating coronavirus restrictions.

When Clearwater police learned 6-year-old Christian’s birthday was canceled because of COVID-19, and the family couldn’t travel anywhere to do anything for the occasion, they came up with a surprise for him.

Officers drove by his house this morning, with lights and sirens on, and wished Christian a happy birthday via their in-car public address system.

Christian smiled, waved, and jumped and down like it was the best birthday present ever.

His mother wrote:

“I cannot thank you enough for helping to make my son’s birthday extra special! What we thought might be a really sad birthday turned into probably the best one he has had and will have! I may have too much to live up to now. 🙂 Thank you again for making this happen. The officers were amazing!!”

The police department said in a tweet “A virus may cancel a birthday party, but it does not rob us of our community spirit. We will all get through this together.”