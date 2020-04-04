Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday during coronavirus pandemic

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police went all out to make a boy’s 6th birthday memorable all without violating coronavirus restrictions.

When Clearwater police learned 6-year-old Christian’s birthday was canceled because of COVID-19, and the family couldn’t travel anywhere to do anything for the occasion, they came up with a surprise for him.

Officers drove by his house this morning, with lights and sirens on, and wished Christian a happy birthday via their in-car public address system.

Christian smiled, waved, and jumped and down like it was the best birthday present ever.

His mother wrote:

“I cannot thank you enough for helping to make my son’s birthday extra special! What we thought might be a really sad birthday turned into probably the best one he has had and will have! I may have too much to live up to now. 🙂 Thank you again for making this happen. The officers were amazing!!”

The police department said in a tweet “A virus may cancel a birthday party, but it does not rob us of our community spirit. We will all get through this together.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

tobacco depot video

Thumbnail for the video titled "tobacco depot video"

Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday"

Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis"

evan small business stimulus loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan small business stimulus loans"

48 Hillsborough County first responders in quarantine due to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "48 Hillsborough County first responders in quarantine due to COVID-19"

a Tampa restaurant owner is using her voice to spread joy

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa restaurant owner is using her voice to spread joy"

You could get arrested in Pinellas Co. for not social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "You could get arrested in Pinellas Co. for not social distancing"

'We appreciate you' Pinellas Co. man offering free lawn care to health care professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We appreciate you' Pinellas Co. man offering free lawn care to health care professionals"

Manatee County Chair Betsy Benac regarding current situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County Chair Betsy Benac regarding current situation"

Delta giving travel credits until 2022

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta giving travel credits until 2022"

Church services go on

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church services go on"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss