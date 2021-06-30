Clearwater police still searching for hit-and-run driver accused of killing skateboarder

CLEARWATER, Fla, (WFLA) – There hasn’t been a day since June 10 that Krisstina Haynes hasn’t broken down and cried.

That was the day her brother, 26-year old Tyler Deremo was hit and killed on Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater as he rode his skateboard. The accident happened around 2 a.m.

Shortly after the accident, Clearwater police announced they had found the car involved, a 2010 red Toyota Sienna minivan. It was ditched not far from the scene in the 2100 block of Cleveland Street. The driver was nowhere to be found.

Investigators later said they believed 32-year old Sergio Mendoza-Mesquite was the driver and they were urging him to turn himself in.

Police are currently looking for 32-year old Sergio Mendoza-Mesquite.

That hasn’t happened and Haynes says she is trying to stay strong.

“He’s roaming free and talking to people and I can’t even talk to my brother,” Haynes said in a zoom interview from her home in Ohio. “It’s just, it’s hard. I have to take it one step at a time. “

No one from the Clearwater Police Department was available for an interview on the case on Wednesday, but a city spokeswoman told 8 on Your Side the suspect has not turned himself in and there are no new leads in the case.

Krisstina Haynes speaks about her brother from her home in Ohio.

Haynes says she believes investigators are only revealing the information that they have to.

“They didn’t tell us who’s van it was. They haven’t given us much information,” said Haynes. “The sergeant that is handling his case has been very kind and has given me as much information as he is allowed to. “

Haynes says she and her brother lost their parents when they were younger, so they were very close.

“He was my best friend. And the fact that this guy has not been caught yet is killing me inside. I’m torn up. I’ve cried every day,” said Haynes. “I just want justice for my brother. “

Officers are aware of who the vehicle owner is, and are seeking the driver. Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.