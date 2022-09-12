PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Twenty-two years have passed since Zachary Bernhardt went missing from his apartment at 2690 Drew St. in the middle of the night.

Little is known about his disappearance and his case remains unsolved to this day.

Detectives with the Clearwater Police Department said they are committed to finding out what happened to the 8-year-old who went missing that night in the year 2000.

The left photo shows what Zachary looked like around the time of his disappearance in the year 2000. The right photo is an age progression of what he might look like today at 30 years old. (Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department)

“Someone out there knows something or has information that could help solve this case,” the department said in a social media post.

Authorities included two images on the anniversary of Zachary’s disappearance. The first photo is what Zachary looked like around the time of his disappearance. The second photo is an age progression of what he might look like today at 30 years old.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call 727-562-4242.