Clearwater police sergeant helps homeless man ahead of cold front

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater police sergeant is being praised for going “beyond the call of duty” for helping a homeless man.
Clearwater police Sgt. William Hodgson went out of his way to help a homeless man who was not prepared for the cooler weather expected to hit Tampa Bay this week.
Sgt. Hodgson bought the man new shoes, sweatpants and a sweatshirt to help keep him warm — with money out of his own pocket.
Clearwater police say they learned of the good deed after a social media post was made saying “It was so heartwarming to witness.”
Thank you, Sgt. Hodgson, for looking out for others and going above and beyond the call of duty!
