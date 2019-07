CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department needs your help locating a woman last seen at Shephard’s Beach Resort late Sunday night.

Police say friends and family have not heard from 23-year-old Gabriella Elisa Lora since late Sunday and are concerned about her well being.

If you have any information on Lora’s whereabouts you are asked to call 727-562-4242.