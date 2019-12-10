Clearwater police searching for missing woman with dementia

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clearwater Police Department

UPDATE: Rucker has been located and is safe. Thanks to everyone for helping us get the word out.

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department needs your help locating an 85-year-old woman with dementia.

According to police, Imogene Rucker left her house in the 1800 block of Elmhurst Drive on foot.

Police say Rucker is wearing green pants and a white shirt, as seen in the one photo taken when she left the house.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss