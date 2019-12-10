UPDATE: Rucker has been located and is safe. Thanks to everyone for helping us get the word out.

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department needs your help locating an 85-year-old woman with dementia.

According to police, Imogene Rucker left her house in the 1800 block of Elmhurst Drive on foot.

Police say Rucker is wearing green pants and a white shirt, as seen in the one photo taken when she left the house.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.