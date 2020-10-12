Clearwater police searching for missing, runaway 14-year-old boy

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently searching for a missing/runaway 14-year-old boy.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, Jacob Lee Tussing was last seen wearing a light peach/orange colored T-shirt, blue skinny jeans, white Jordan sneakers and a black backpack in the 1400 block of Laura Street.

Police say Tussing was riding an orange bicycle with a neon green bike lock around the handlebars.

Tussing is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen the teenager, please call Detective Sergeant Thomas Dawe at 727-224-7275.

